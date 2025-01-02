Share

Against the position of the former Political Adviser to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Office, Senator Babafemi Ojudu that the President did not support the aspiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has said that the former President was neutral in his support.

Okechukwu, in his statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, alleged that former President Buhari did not support any Presidential aspirant but said the delegates at the convention should decide.

Senator Ojodu had recently said that the former President did not either support the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo or President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambition for the Presidency in 2023.

But reacting to this, the former DG of VON debunked such misinformation.

Mr Okechukwu said Ojudu’s so-called disclosure was less than factual, that the true position was that, “Yes there was split opinion on whether to support Tinubu or not and Buhari sided with the camp led by then Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, quoting the Holy Quran that he cannot ditch the man who stood by him through thick and thin. Rather let the delegates elect whoever is their choice at Eagle Square.”

Reminded that Ojudu was then the political adviser and knew the inner workings of the Aso Villa more than him.

Okechukwu maintained that there was division in Buhari’s kitchen cabinet immediately after the Screening Committee headed by our former chairman of APC, His Excellency John Oyegun was submitted.

The argument centred on whether some of the twenty-three presidential aspirants including Tinubu should be disqualified following a plethora of allegations flying around.

The only truth in Ojudu’s statement is that Buhari didn’t mobilise for any of the twenty-three aspirants not even for Senator Ahmed Lawan. “Truly if Buhari was in support of Lawan he could have disclosed this to the APC Governors Forum who prodded him serially to tell them who to vote for.

“It couldn’t have been the then-national chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu informed only the National Working Committee. The Aso Villa is the arena for such an important message.” Okechukwu retorted.

