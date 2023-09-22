APC 10th Anniversary: Party To Celebrate With Activities Nationwide

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would celebrate its 10th-year anniversary nationwide with fun fares.

The party, which stated this after its 133rd National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the National Headquarters in Abuja, said, “10 years they say is a whole lot in the life of any political party.”

APC, as a political party was registered in 2013 and it contested it’s first election in 2015 and won. It repeated its victory in 2019 and 2023.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said, “First, is the discussions and resolutions to mark and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the party’s establishment with several activities that will take place here in Abuja at the National headquarters and throughout all of the states of the Federation simultaneously.

“The specifics of the events will be communicated later but we have decided that this is an important event that should be celebrated not just here at the headquarters but with party men and women across the country should also participate in celebrating this all-important event. 10 years they say is a whole lot in the life of any political party.”

Further, on the meeting deliberations, he said, “Today, we also discussed and adopted resolutions for the establishment of the party’s standing committees.

“As you may know, the Constitution provides for the creation and establishment of several standing Committees that are supposed to help the party in thinking through and making decisions that touch on those thematic areas.

“First, is the finance committee. A finance Committee with a chairman a secretary and members. In due course, we will make the names and members of the committees known.

“The Publicity Committee which I happened to chair was also established with a resolution of the NWC; the establishment committee. That too was established by the resolution of the NWC; the Reconciliation Committee and the Inter-Governmental Committee.

“Now, you may recall that at the last NEC meeting of our party, the NWC was given the authority of NEC to make certain decisions or to conclude certain processes which rightfully are within the authority of the NEC but that authority was ceded to the NWC to make this decisions.

“So, we have invoked that authority given to the NWC in adopting this resolute resolution formation for the committees that I have mentioned.

“Also, the NWC today received and considered an expert presentation of a proposal for the establishment of the Progressive Institute for the party. This is an institute that is intended to be some of a think-tank for the party. To help in formulating progressive thoughts and ideas for the party.

“And to help in other areas of policy development, training and just ideological discussion to further deepen the ideals that govern our party and the values and to define those values in principles and ethical issues so that we as a party will want to govern ourselves. And for us to also project with the wider public in terms of our evolution as a political.party especially after 10 years.”