Apathy: NOA Seeks Mandate To Handle INEC’s Voter Education

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should cede to it voter education in order to end voter apathy in the country. There have been reported incidences of voter apathy in the country. The last local government election in Lagos State reportedly recorded only six per cent of registered voters.

Director General of the agency, Mallam Lanre IssaOnilu, who was addressing INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu during a courtesy visit, said voter education is the primary responsibility of the Agency.

Issa-Onilu regretted that NOA has never been given credit for democracy education. “We do not have a budget for that; it is a very important aspect of what we do. People must understand what democracy is and their role in it, their responsibilities and their rights,” he said.

He however acknowledged the support given to the agency by INEC, but said NOA’s job would be made easier and better if voter education is given exclusively to the agency. “Our mandate is first to communicate government activities, programmes, and when I say government, every institution of government.

“NOA is set up to service all institutions; NOA is given the kind of structure to respond to the needs to connect with every Nigerian,” he added. Issa-Onilu said there have been a series of efforts in the past to galvanise Nigerians, to make them patriotic, “but as it is said, you cannot enforce patriotism and you cannot legislate it. You have to motivate it.”

Prof. Yakubu said as national election management body in Nigeria, INEC is aware that its responsibility is multi-stakeholder and inter-agency in nature, adding that to succeed, the Commission must engage all stakeholders and every national institution relevant to its mandate.

“One of such national institutions is the NOA,” he said. He admitted that INEC’s mandate of conducting elections and electoral activities cannot be effectively discharged without advocacy and sensitisation of citizens for which NOA is a central institution in Nigeria.

“Like INEC, you have offices across the local government areas of the country which enable you to directly reach out to many Nigerians at community level,” he noted.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that INEC has been following NOA’s programmes, such as ‘NOA Content Factory’, which is dedicated to the creation and dissemination of information through the NOA TV, NOA Radio and The Explainer newsletter. He added that the agency provides a medium for engagement with young Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora.