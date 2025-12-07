Apapa Traffic Reforms Reduce Cargo Freight Costs By 65%, Improve Turnaround Time – Onwubuariri

Truck Transit Parks Limited (TTP) says it has recorded significant economic gains from the Apapa and Tin Can Island port traffic reforms, with a sharp reduction in the cost and time associated with moving cargo to and from the ports.

The Managing Director of TTP, Jama Onwubuariri, during a presentation at the All Nigerian Maritime Journalists Retreat themed “Maximising Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Import and Export Trade”, held on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at Lekki Free Zone disclosed that the cost of transporting cargo has dropped by about 65 per cent.

According to him, haulage costs that once ranged as high as N1.4 million have reduced to between N350,000 and N500,000, while truck turnaround time has fallen from two to three weeks to just two to three days.

He explained that the gains are linked to the Federal Government’s intervention in 2019, when TTP was invited to help address the chronic gridlock that crippled Apapa port corridors for years.

The company signed a concession agreement in 2020 to deploy technology-driven traffic management solutions through its electronic call-up system, known as ETO.

Onwubuariri pointed out that the deployment of the ETO platform marked a major shift in port access management, significantly reducing congestion, improving cargo movement and enhancing overall operational efficiency along Lagos port access roads.

He recalled that before the reforms took effect in 2021, traffic in Apapa deteriorated to the extent that commuters abandoned their vehicles and resorted to motorcycles and boats to reach their workplaces, adding that gridlock stretched from Apapa to Surulere and Mile 2, obstructing emergency services, disrupting businesses and paralysing economic activities within the port environment.

Onwubuariri said the situation has since improved considerably, with most Apapa access roads now experiencing free traffic flow, while Tin Can Island has also recorded better access, although queues still occur among tankers not yet captured under the electronic call-up system.

He attributed the improvements to the combined impact of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) policies and TTP’s deployment of technology and physical truck parks, stressing that trucks did not “disappear” but were redirected to licensed holding bays pending digital clearance.

Since inception, the ETO system has processed about 3.4 million truck movements over four years and nine months, with the platform recording 100 per cent uptime since its launch in February 2021.

The system has also undergone over 170 feature updates and has been integrated with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Nigerian Export Proceeds (NXP) portal, ensuring exporters complete regulatory requirements before booking access to the ports.

Despite the progress, Onwubuariri identified key challenges, including truck plate number duplication, the use of fake or cloned plates, non-compliance with Terminal Delivery Orders (TDOs), terminal inefficiencies, drivers stalling on roads, and extortion by security officials creating artificial bottlenecks.

To address the gaps, TTP has proposed measures such as the deployment of an Etag digital identity system for trucks, linking bookings to standardised interchange transaction numbers tied to VEP or TDO, improved terminal infrastructure, stronger consequence management, 24-hour return service charges, firm directives to curb extortion and regular performance monitoring.