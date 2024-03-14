Apapa Flooding: Lagos Begins Removal Of Illegal Structures For Drainage

…Close Down Illegal Diesel Depot In Lekki

…Warns Pelewura Residents Against Illegal Dumping Of Refuse

In a demonstration of its determination to find a lasting solution to the problem of perennial flooding in and around Apapa, the Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, has started the removal of all contravening physical erections within the stipulated 3-meter allowance known as drainage right of way.

He also assured property owners that the state would not cherry-pick property during the enforcement process.

The decision to commence demolition of illegal properties comes upon the expiration, yesterday, of the last notice of readiness to commence enforcement operations in the area, which was meant to re-establish the Right of Way for all its drainage channels.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, speaking with journalists after a compliance monitoring tour of the area, said the enforcement follows several civil engagements with the property owners on how to voluntarily remove every structure that falls within the drainage setback.

Arbitrary erection of illegal structures along flood paths and encroachment of Drainage Right of Way had hindered access to eight major flood collectors for maintenance purposes in the area, contributing majorly to the frequency and severity of flooding.

“We want to check the state of collectors in Apapa to evacuate and treat the collectors; the whole of the collectors in this area are blocked and the right of way taken over by individuals who moved their fences to acquire extra land thereby denying us access to the drains,” he said.

The commissioner in the company of the Special Adviser on Environment, Mr Kunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mahamood Adegbite; General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Tunde Ajayi; Managing Director, LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegeshin, and some directors also visited Pele Wura Collector drain, Abayomi Collector drain, and Aerodrome Collector drain, all in the Apapa area of the state.

In a related development, the commissioner also inspected Rock Drive, in Lekki, following a major complaint that some individuals engaged in the conversion of a purely residential area into a diesel depot.

He directed Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials to immediately arrest environmental law violators and also confiscate some diesel trucks found within the premises, saying that the depot poses the risk of a major fire outbreak in the area while also instructing enforcement officials from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to seal up the property.

He also visited Aunty Ayo Collector drain in Ikoyi where he expressed satisfaction with the ongoing cleaning of the drainage channels, sounding a note of warning to residents who usually engage in the unwholesome acts of indiscriminate refuse dumping to desist from such acts even as the rainy season is here.

“Let us complement the government’s effort in ensuring that Lagos is a flood-free state by being decent in our waste disposal behaviour,” he said.

Also, the Special Adviser on Environment, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodun said the government is determined to find a realistic solution to the flooding across the state by embarking on all-year-round drainage cleaning measures to control flooding.

He added that it is necessary for residents to also clean the tertiary drains that run across residences regularly while the ministry has been consistently de-silting and working on various linkages to the secondary and primary channels to enable them to discharge efficiently.