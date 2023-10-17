Apapa, Arabambi Impostors, No Longer Our Members – LP

The Labour Party (LP), said its erstwhile acting National Chairman Lamidi Apapa, and National Publicity Secretary Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, are no longer its members.

Chief Spokesman, Obi-Datti Campaign Dr Tanko Yunusa, at a press conference on Monday, said Arabambi has continued to identify himself as a member and Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party whereas he has since been expelled.

“Chief Lamidi Apapa and Arabambi have been going about merchandising with the name of the party and endlessly castigating our flag bearer who we are proud to say is the most popular and loved Nigerian politician today,” Dr Yunusa stated.

He noted that “they have even been more vociferous against Peter Obi than their sponsors, yet they claim they are of the Labour Party.”

The spokesperson called on media houses to blacklist them and warned the duo from using the name of Labour Party to achieve cheap publicity.

He denied that the LP is factionalised, pointing out that after a series of judgements by the Supreme Court “everything about factionalisation and crisis in the party was laid to rest.

“But to our greatest shock in the party, many media houses continued to link expelled non-members of the party as members, trying unsuccessfully and needlessly to create a wrong impression about the party.”

Yunusa stated that in one of his pieces of fiction, Arabambi claimed that Obi was impersonating his dead elder brother, whereas Obi’s elder brother is still alive.

“One of his elder brothers who died was in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) years ahead of Obi, and read Computer Science while Obi read Philosophy,” he added.

He described Arabambi’s claim that Obi is after his life as laughable, stating that “Obi’s harmless disposition to politics and his non-violent posture even in extreme provocation, like the blatant stealing of his mandate in cohort with INEC, is apparent to make the dismissal of such wild and unsubstantiated accusation baseless.”

Yunusa noted the testimony of Papal Nuncio to the Czech Republic, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, who testified how Obi, has remained consistent in caring for society for many decades.

“This is the man they are struggling to dent his image but they have not found anything damaging against him but rather have resorted to cooking up lies and fabrication,” he said.