AP Ignites Loyalty Drive With Nationwide Visco 2000 Instant Reward Promo

Ardova Plc (AP), Nigeria’s leading integrated energy company, has launched an ambitious consumer engagement initiative the AP Visco 2000 Instant Reward Promo to reward loyal customers with instant cash and airtime for continued patronage of its high-performance lubricants.

The nationwide campaign, which kicked off on August 1 and runs until December 31, 2025, offers customers instant rewards upon purchase of selected AP lubricant products. Buyers of 1 litre receive ₦200, 4 litres earn ₦400, while bulk buyers of 25-litre packs are rewarded with ₦1,000 redeemable as either airtime or cash at participating AP filling stations and authorised distributors across the country.

The promo applies to AP’s premium lubricant range, including bestsellers like Visco 2000, Super Visco Static, and HD40. It is AP’s most expansive consumer reward scheme yet, designed to engage a broad customer base—drivers, mechanics, commercial vehicle operators, and everyday motorists—who have long trusted AP products for quality and reliability.

Speaking at the launch, Moshood Olajide, Managing Director of Ardova Plc, highlighted the company’s human-centered approach to value.

“At AP, we believe value should go beyond product performance. While our lubricants are engineered to protect and power engines across Nigeria, we are equally driven by a human mission—to appreciate and uplift the people who choose us every day,” he said.

Olajide described the promo as a celebration of Nigeria’s unsung heroes—mechanics who champion quality, drivers who prioritize engine care, and loyal consumers who continue to support a proudly Nigerian brand.

“This promo is not just about rewards. It is about recognition. With every drop of AP Lubricants, Ardova is not only fuelling engines but also reinforcing relationships,” he added.

Over the years, AP Lubricants has earned a solid reputation for durability and performance, with advanced formulations tailored to Nigeria’s challenging driving conditions. The Visco 2000 series, in particular, has become a go-to solution for motorists seeking affordable yet reliable lubrication.

This campaign marks a deepening of Ardova’s commitment to customer satisfaction and long-term brand loyalty, while reinforcing its competitive positioning in Nigeria’s dynamic downstream oil sector. It also reflects a broader trend in consumer engagement, where loyalty is nurtured through tangible appreciation.

As the promo rolls out, AP is encouraging motorists, fleet operators, and mechanics nationwide to visit participating outlets and take advantage of the offer, reminding Nigerians that with Ardova, the road to performance leads to reward.

The AP Visco 2000 Instant Reward Promo is available while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.