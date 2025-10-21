Aondoakaa Blames Herders-Farmers Clashes For Food Insecurity

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mike Aondoakaaa yesterday blamed the escalating clashes between farmers and herders for the food insecurity in the country.

Speaking at the ongoing Plant Science and Molecular Biology World Conference and Agriculture, Forestry and Horticulture in Paris, he said the clashes also led to the displacement of thousands of Nigerians from their homes.

According to him, women and youth who play crucial roles in agriculture have been at the receiving ends of the attacks.

Aondoakaaa noted that traditional humanitarian responses have proven insufficient, necessitating innovative, gender-inclusive agro-solutions that addresses both food security and conflict resolution.

He said 33 out of the 36 states have been affected with the farmer/herders clashes. Aondoakaaa’s presentation also showed the devastation at a farm settlement in Guma local government area of Benue State where he highlighted the massacre of farmers at Yelewata and the responses from the government.

He said: “On June 13, there was a massacre in the Yelewata community in Benue State, where over 200 people were killed. “The majority of the victims (60 per cent) were women and youths.”