AON Hails Keyamo For Unwavering Support To Indigenous Airlines

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for his exceptional dedication to the growth and sustainability of local airlines in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Vice President of AON, Allen Onyema, the association described Keyamo as “God-sent to Nigeria’s aviation industry,” acknowledging his proactive, reform-driven leadership since assuming office in August 2023.

“Love him or hate him, believe it or not, Festus Keyamo is absolutely God-sent to Nigeria’s aviation industry,” the statement read. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a genius when selecting the right persons for strategic positions of immense national importance. The appointment of Keyamo is one made right.”

The Minister had, at the inception of his tenure, unveiled a comprehensive 5-point agenda for repositioning Nigeria’s aviation industry, with the second point focused explicitly on “supporting the growth and sustenance of local airline businesses whilst holding them to the highest international standards.”

According to AON, the Minister has demonstrated uncommon political will and deep understanding of the industry’s challenges, saying that through targeted interventions and reforms, he has not only defended the interests of local carriers but also elevated Nigeria’s profile on the global aviation scene.

“This Minister has repositioned Nigeria’s aviation and Nigeria positively on the global scene. In the coming weeks, Nigerian airlines will begin receiving the all-important dry-leased aircraft, a landmark development that will empower operators to grow their fleets with greater ease and affordability.”

AON also praised President Tinubu for backing the Minister’s efforts and giving him the marching orders to improve the lot of indigenous airlines, expressing optimism that the industry is on a trajectory of sustainable growth under the current administration.

“We commend the Federal Government for seeking ways to address the capacity challenges faced by local airlines, rather than demonising them for lack of capacity—an ugly trend that marred the past. This new direction reflects true leadership and patriotic pragmatism.”

The Airline Operators reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the Ministry to achieve global competitiveness, safety, and reliability in the Nigerian aviation sector.

