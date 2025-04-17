AOA Foundation Unveils Noble Basketball Court In Sango-Ota

Share

It was an emotional moment for the founder of the AOA Basketball Foundation, Adeola Ajayi, as he led others to unveil a state of art basketball court in his community, Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

The basketball court is named in memory of his father, the late Idowu Ajayi, known by so many as ID Noble, as Adeola appreciated God for making his dream come true.

“To stand here today — on this beautiful court, painted in the colours of hope, resilience, and pride — is nothing short of a miracle,” he said. “Because this isn’t just concrete and paint.

This is the physical manifestation of a dream born in a small 9×9 room right here in Sango Ota. A dream built from struggle, shaped by hardship, and carried on the back of unrelenting faith.

“This is Noble Court — named in honour of my father, the late Idowu Ajayi, known by so many as ID Noble. But it’s more than a name.

It’s a statement. A reminder to every child, every visitor, and every player, of the noble values he lived by: dignity, discipline, honour, and service to others,” he said.

