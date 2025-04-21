AOA Basketball Camp Ends, In Ogun

Share

It was a befitting end to the 2025 edition of the Adeola Ajayi Foundation Basketball Camp in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

After unveiling a State-of-the-art basketball court, Noble Court, on the first day of the camping, it all climaxed on Friday afternoon with awards of certificates and honours to individuals who excelled during the 4-day event.

The final day witnessed 5×5 scrimmage games involving boys’ selected sides and girls. There was also an Elite All-Star game, followed by a separate female Elite All-Star game.

After the various contests, gear and financial rewards were awarded to some campers.

Winning the 3-point shooting contest for boys and girls were Ugbuwe Gideon and Ayomide Oresanwo respectively while the free throw shooting contest went to Rufus Samuel and Oghenerukeme Ibe.

The 1×1 Scrimmage contest was won by Samuel Lucky in the men’s category with Oghenerukeme Ibe making it two awards for the women’s category.

Apart from the awards, Certificates were presented to all coaches who participated in the training program organised earlier by the A’s Ahmedu Foundation in collaboration with AOA.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the founder of AOA, Adeola Ajayi, said he would rather increase what he started years back instead of stopping it.

“I will never get tired because the thing is, there’s so much to be done,” he said.

“Imagine if you have like 20 of these (the basketball court) in Sango, I’m not even talking about Lagos at all, if you have 20 of these in Sango, it’s not even enough, because there are so many people out there in need of such like this.

“Like I said earlier, this is just the beginning. Our goal is to go to all these places like that and build stuff like this, not just here alone, all over Africa, that’s our goal. And, like for me, it’s all about just going to that rural area, people that feel they’ve been neglected, people that feel like there is nothing for them, those are the ones we are looking out for.”

Share