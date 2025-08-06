Anyone Drilling Borehole In Lekki Is Drinking ‘Shit Water’ – LASG

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources in Lagos, Mahmood Adegbite, has cautioned residents against drilling boreholes in the Lekki area, citing the high risk of water contamination.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting, Adegbite declared that the water in the peninsula is laden with faecal matter, posing significant health risks to those who consume it.

Adegbite bluntly described the situation, saying, “On wastewater treatment, I will say that everyone digging a borehole within the Lekki axis is probably drinking what I will call shit water.”

He emphasised the urgent need for proper wastewater management to eradicate diseases that may result from contaminated water.

Adegbite also acknowledged the government’s efforts to address flooding in the metropolis but noted that more needs to be done. “Despite the fact that we have committed so much, we still need to do a lot in that space,” he said.

The warning comes as Lagos residents have been grappling with worsening floods following recent torrential rainfall, with the state government forecasting more rainfall and flash floods in the coming days

His warning highlights the need for immediate action to address the issue of contaminated water and flooding in Lagos.

The government and residents must work together to implement effective wastewater management systems and flood mitigation strategies to ensure a safer and healthier environment for all.