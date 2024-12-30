Anyim Pius Urges Political Leaders To Invest In Human Capital Devt

Share

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, has urged political leaders in the country to prioritize human capital development to curb the multi-faceted problems facing the country.

Anyim who was a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this assertion in Ishiagu Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State at the weekend, on the occasion of the disbursement of N100 million scholarship to indigent students by an entrepreneur Mr Gideon Osi.

He said that such investment would curb the menace of poverty and other social vices in society.

The event equally witnessed the commissioning of a 2km road constructed in the area, the distribution of 60 deep freezers and the disbursement of N50,000 each to women.

Anyim said that there was a need for adequate attention to human capital development to enhance the empowerment of human beings.

He lauded the entrepreneur for the initiative, insisting that it would have a positive effect on the entire community..

“This is a new dawn in Ishiagu, it’s a new beginning, we have not seen anything yet, we are going to see greater things”

“This particular empowerment we are witnessing today will have a positive effect in our community, these children that are being empowered today through this N100million scholarship will tomorrow empower others

“”I want to thank Dr. Gideon immensely, if more persons in this community are doing like him, everywhere will be empowered.”

Addressing the gathering, the initiator and Chief Executive of GOSIMA Group Mr Gideon Osi, said that the initiative was geared towards supporting indigent persons in the society.

Osi recalled that he became a university graduate through the scholarship given to him by Senator Anyim when he was Senate President,.

“Those who knew my background would attest that I wouldn’t have been a university graduate today if not for scholarships”

“I was given a scholarship by Senator Anyim Pius Anyim when he was Senate President, what you are seeing today, is the result of the seed that was planted many years ago by so many people”

He said, “We will continue to build infrastructure, invest in human capital development as our own way of supporting the government of the day because the government cannot do everything”

“We will continue to do our best to support every indigent person in this community in any way that God has put it in our heart”

“Our interest is in education, the simple reason is that I am a product of several scholarships”

Osi reiterated that over 1,000 women and elderly would be sharing bags of rice, food condiments, wrappers and cash to over 1, 000 elderly women and indigent widows.

