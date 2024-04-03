Anyim, Nwifuru, Cleric, Others Laud Elechi At 83

Eminent personalities, including former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru and the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki, Bishop Peter Chukwu yesterday extolled the virtues of former Governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi, as he celebrated 83th birthday anniversary. The event held at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, the state capital, was an auspicious occasion of birthday celebration of the elder statesman was organised by the Ebonyi State government in honour of the celebrant.

The dignitaries, however, showered encomiums on Chief Elechi for his outstanding contributions and resilience in the struggle for the creation of Ebonyi State. Welcoming the personalities, Governor Nwifuru, said that the event was organised to thank God for giving the state an eminent leader, while he conferred on the former governor (Elechi) the state highest honour of Great Grand Commander of Ebonyi Hall of Fame.

“By the powers bestowed on me as Governor of Ebonyi State, based on the report of the committee, I hereby bestow the state highest honour of Great Grand Commander of Ebonyi Hall of Fame to Chief Martin Elechi. “As we celebrate the birthday of Martin Elechi for his outstanding contribution to democratic governance, I pray that God will continue to grant him good health.”