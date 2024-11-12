Anyim: I’m Not Aware Of Plot To Replace Ganduje As APC National Chair

Share

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that he is not aware of the media report that he is leading the race to replace Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Anyim in a statement said the report by a Sunday newspaper was fake news manufactured by the report.

Sunday Telegraph had in a story titled: ‘APC Mulls New NWC Zoning Arrangement,’ with the rider ‘Anyim leads race to replace Ganduje’, said the former Senate President and Ganduje had met a billionaire from the Southeast on how to make Anyim National Chairman of the party.

However, Anyim has denied the reporting, saying that he has never had any reason to discuss the zoning arrangement in APC NWC with anyone.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a front-page lead story in the Sunday Telegraph of November 10, 2024, captioned APC MULLS NEW NWC ZONING ARRANGEMENT. A subtitle of the story has Anyim lead the race to replace Ganduje.

“That since I joined APC, I have not had any reason to discuss the zoning arrangement in APC NWC with anybody.

Accordingly, I do not know the source of the story and never had any knowledge or even heard of any rumours of APC changing its zoning arrangement.

“I have neither had the privilege nor the opportunity to visit anybody with the National Chairman of APC, H/E Alh. Abdullahi Ganduje, let alone both of us visiting a billionaire from the SouthEast.

“In view of the above, I wish to charge our esteemed reporters to be a little more thorough before pushing out fake news to the unsuspecting public. This is for the records, please.”

Share

Please follow and like us: