Anyiam Ngozi: We’re Moving P’harcourt From Oil City To Creative Capital

Anyiam Ngozi Constance is the Convener of the Port Harcourt Fashion Week. It’s a vision she concieved and established to help tap into the creative economy of the oil city. Port Harcourt will host another edition of the fashion week, which creates work across tailoring, textiles, beauty, hospitality and events. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Anyiam speaks about the enormous potentials the platform has in giving the creative community the necessary boost.

The Port Harcourt fashion scene has evolved steadily over the years. What inspired you to start Port Harcourt Fashion Week, and how would you describe its impact on the city’s creative and fashion ecosystem today?

When we started Port Harcourt Fashion Week, the motivation was simple to put Port Harcourt’s unique creative voice on the map. The city has a rich mix of culture, textiles and talent that were under represented on national fashion stages.

We wanted a platform that celebrates that identity, creates commercial opportunities for makers, and builds a professional pathway for designers and creative entrepreneurs. Today, PHFW has become a convergence point for designers, buyers, media and young creatives.

Our last edition brought together over 50 designers, 30 marketplace vendors and more than 3,000 attendees across four days.

Beyond the shows, the event has catalysed collaborations, retail orders and meaningful media attention, helping turn creative activity into real business opportunities and positioning Port Harcourt as an active node in Nigeria’s fashion ecosystem.

Since you started the Port Harcourt Fashion Week, what success stories are you most proud of?

The PHFW Future designer showcase is solely curated for the purpose of identifying and nurturing emerging talents and we find them through open calls, targeted scouting, recommendations and partnerships with design schools.

Our selection process looks at design quality, commercial readiness and a commitment to telling local stories. But curation is only the start: We support designers with business masterclasses, mentorship sessions and industry panels that address sourcing, costing, export readiness and digital marketing.

We’re particularly proud to see many of the emerging designers we nurtured rise to become most sought after.

In what ways has Port Harcourt Fashion Week contributed to the economic and cultural growth of Rivers State?

Fashion is a multiplier. It creates work across tailoring, textiles, beauty, hospitality and events. PHFW directly generates income for designers and vendors (our marketplace sold out many peak hours), and indirectly supports hotels, transport providers, caterers, photographers and freelancers.

The recent edition produced measurable outcomes: vendor sales spikes, paid commissions for creatives and increased bookings for hotel partners around the event period. Culturally, the event has helped reclaim and celebrate local aesthetics, encouraging designers to source local fabrics and tell River State stories.

That visibility also builds civic pride and attracts national media attention, helping shift perceptions about Port Harcourt from a single-industry city to a growing creative capital.

Sustainability and innovation are major global fashion themes. How are Port Harcourt-based designers and creatives responding to sustainability and innovation, and what role does your platform play in encouraging them?

We’ve seen an encouraging move toward sustainability and creative reuse. Designers are experimenting with deadstock fabrics,the use of locally woven textiles is on the rise here.

PHFW actively promotes these trends. We run panels and masterclasses on sustainable production, host summits that cut across different topics, including upcycling workshops, and showcase designers, whose work aligns with responsible practices.

We also encourage sponsors and partners to support sustainable initiatives, from biodegradable packaging in influencer boxes to reduced single‑use plastics backstage.

Looking ahead, what are your plans for the future of Port Harcourt Fashion Week, and how do you envision positioning the city as a leading fashion hub in Nigeria and beyond?

Our vision is twofold- Deepen local capacity and broaden national and international reach. Practically, that means securing longer lead-time sponsorships, expanding buyer outreach, and building year‑round programs — incubators, business clinics and a digital marketplace to keep momentum between editions.

We want PHFW to be not just a showcase but a launchpad: an event where designers graduate into sustainable businesses and export opportunities.

Over the next 2–3 years, we aim to grow attendance and digital reach (targeting significantly higher onsite numbers and doubling our campaign impressions), expand buyer and retailer programs, formalise an alumni mentorship and business development programme, strengthen partnerships with travel, hospitality and media partners to attract visiting buyers and press and build a stronger sustainability track (grants, production partnerships and sourcing networks).

Ultimately, we see Port Harcourt as a place where creative excellence meets commercial infrastructure, a city that can tell its own fashion story nationally and abroad. With continued collaboration from designers, sponsors, government and media partners, that future is within reach.