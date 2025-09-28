Anybody Who Wants To Feed On Crime Should Vacate Aba Now – Abia Govt

The Abia State Government has issued a strong warning to criminal elements operating under the guise of the transportation sector to leave Aba and the state immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

The Executive Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, Mr. Obilor Anyanwu, gave the warning during the inauguration of the security task force of the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON), held at the Milverton Road Luxury Bus Terminal in Aba.

Anyanwu explained that although the task force is an internal initiative of ALBON, the state government decided to officially endorse it to strengthen its mandate of safeguarding lives and property as well as promoting the ease of doing business.

He stressed that a safe and efficient transportation system is critical to boosting business confidence, noting that criminal gangs had been growing around Milverton Road, Asa Road, Park Road, and York Street.

“These illegal activities have been hampering businesses and tarnishing the image of Abia in the eyes of visitors who have fallen victim. You play an important role in the ease of doing business because people’s goods come in and go out through you. The first impression visitors get about this state is what happens around you,” Anyanwu said.

He stated that the government is committed to building a 24-hour vibrant city, adding that criminals using Milverton Road as a hideout will be flushed out. He warned members of the task force against colluding with criminals, stressing that any collaborator will face severe legal consequences.

According to him, while the government is open to rehabilitating those who genuinely repent, anyone who persists in criminality will be decisively dealt with.

Earlier, the Chairman of ALBON, Abia Chapter, Mr. Chibueze Chikelu, said the initiative was driven by the association’s resolve to make Milverton Road and its surroundings safe for residents and visitors. He urged idle youths loitering around the area to find meaningful jobs rather than resorting to crime.

Also speaking, the Divisional Police Officer of Central Police Station, Aba, Superintendent Chidiebere Okpaleke, emphasized that security is a prerequisite for development. He pledged police support for the task force and urged its members to work within the law and report security threats promptly.

The inauguration of the task force marks a key step in the Abia State Government’s ongoing sanitisation of the interstate transport system in Aba.