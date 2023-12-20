Anybody Can Contest To Be Governor From Any Zone – Edo South Leaders

The leaders from Edo South Senatorial District have unanimously agreed that anybody from any of the three senatorial districts that make-up the state can contest to be governor come 2024 governorship election.

This is coming against the agitation that the position be zoned to Edo Central, which has not produced governor since the present dispensation.

The leaders who came from all works-of-life also expressed dissatisfaction with political appointments made so far by the Bola Tinubu administration adding that the zone has been shortchanged.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City after the meeting,the former governor,Chief Odigie-Oyegun said the meeting was called to consider Edo South interest in the Nigerian environment, which involves political appointment among others.

“Constitutionally ,the door is open for everybody to contest for the position of governor from any of the zones,not me nor the governor can foreclose what will happen or decide on the interest of others. The issue of zoning is the problem of political parties and not ours.

“We are comparing notes ,we are looking at the level of appointments,we are looking at the Edo State unfolding political equation and at the end of the day we ask ourselves what is indeed for Edo South? Basically, at the end of the day, we can say that we are not happy with the appointments that has has been made so far . From the Resident Electoral Commissioner; the Population Commission and others. ”

Continuing he said.

“We have the governor,who will concluded his tenure next year,but nobody lives in the past. Nobody goes to bed and says the present in good and therefore he will not care about the day that will break tomorrow. We can’t be that stupid.We are looking at the immediate future and what we are seeing is not very interesting. So we are looking at how we can make amends to be sure that we are not left behind in the scheme of things.”

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also said the state is noted with considering every block that makes-up the state.

“Edo is noted for considering every zone and that is why we are the heart beat of Nigeria. We will continue to show good example and we pray that other parts of the country will learn from it. But that does not mean that we will not be realistic and assert our positions and our expectations.

The meeting has in attendance political leaders across party lines, businessmen, intellectuals and those representing the traditional institutions.

The Edo State Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki and two former governors(Chief Odigie-Oyegun and Chief Lucky Igbinedion) were in attendance.

Others were the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie; Labour Party governorship aspirant, Olumide Akpata;former Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire ,Prof Gregory Akenzua among others.