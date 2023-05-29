Anyaoku, Ngige, Ikeazor Bags FG National Honour Award

Four illustrious sons and daughters of Anambra State have been eulogised for bagging the Federal Government National Honour Award issued by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a facilitation massage, the Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, said the honour is well deserved.

He congratulated those who were conferred with different categories of national awards by the federal government in a special way.

Among those honoured are former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, former Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, CON and Senator representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife, CON, former Minister for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, CON.

They were nominated alongside over three hundred other outstanding patriotic Nigerians.

In a congratulatory message issued by Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Soludo thanked the federal government and the National Honours Awards Committee for the honour, evidently in recognition of the contributions of these Anambra indigenes, to the development of the nation.

Governor Soludo, on behalf of his family, government and good people of Anambra State joins the families and friends of the recipients to celebrate the joyous occasion and wish them well in all their future undertakings.

As part of his exit gestures, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the conferment of the 2023 special national awards on 340 Nigerians and friends of the country in various categories.