Anyaoku: Current Constitution Can’t Resolve Economic Challenges

A former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has said that the current Nigerian constitution would not adequately address the nation’s economic predicaments and other myriad of challenges. Anyaoku stated this in his country home, Obosi village of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. He said the current challenges being faced in the nation like poverty, insecurity, and dilapidated infrastructure among others were serious challenges bedevelling the country.

“I am on record for saying that these challenges cannot be effectively addressed under the constitution and governance system we have at the moment. “We cannot effectively ad- dress these challenges that have assumed nationwide dimension especially insecurity which has pervaded the Northern part of the country and other communities”, he said. He stressed that the current constitution was a departure from the constitution that the nation’s founding fathers negotiated and agreed upon. “The constitution for a pluralistic state as Nigeria, we have to return to those principles of the constitution as earlier agreed by our founding fathers.

“Until we do that, I am afraid that we cannot effectively deal with the challenges facing the nation,” he added. When asked about the Monday stay-at-home observed in the South East region and the negative effects on the economy, the elder statesman said that the sit- at-home was causing great damage to the economy of the country. “The stay-at-home is doing great damage to the economy of the South East region. I do not support the idea.

I think it is doing great damage to the economy. We have to deal with the root cause of stay-at-home, which is the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu. “Notwithstanding the fact that the court of law had ordered his release, that word gives those who advocate and participate in stay-at- home the reason for doing so. “I think that the cause of the stay-at-home should be addressed. I do not think that the stay-at-home should be maintained, it should be stopped,” he suggested.

On Ito-Ogoto traditional event that was being celebrated every three years in the community, he observed that those who attained the age of 80 years were celebrating. He added that the Igbo culture respects age, because it was believed that age brings wisdom.