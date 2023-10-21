Anyaoku, Babalola: Nigeria Needs New Constitution To Progress

The duo of former Secretary General of the CommonWealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, have suggested the creation of a new constitution that will spur meaningful development of the country.

They stated that such will liberate the country from the heap of challenges regarding its progress and advancement. Chief Anyaoku made the submission on Friday at ABUAD while delivering The 2023 Convocation lecture of the University, titled: “Management of Diversity: A Major Challenge to Governance in Pluralistic Countries.”

Anyaoku decried what he called ‘lamentable situation’ Nigeria is currently facing , while bemoaning the security challenges seriously affecting the country. The elder statesman also lamented the absence of societal values which has landed the country in a state of degradation.

He said: “There is unprecedented level of divisiveness and declining sense of national unity, the economy is in doldrums with 133 million of our population in multidimensional poverty, “There is great insecurity throughout the land as we hear every day of killings and kidnappings by unknown gunmen and marauding bandits, all our infrastructure including power supply, roads and educational and health facilities are in poor state.

“Added to all this, there is complete bastardisation of our society’s ethical values, and an unfathomable level of corruption evident in the often-reported massive looting and mismanagement of the country’s resources including the continuing unbridled theft of our crude oil.

“And abroad, it is not just the individual Nigerian citizens holding our national passport that are disrespected and often humiliated at airports and elsewhere, but also the country and its government. “For example, African countries like Egypt and Ethiopia, whose economies are considerably less than Nigeria’s, were invited to join the BRICS at the group’s recent summit meeting in South Africa but not our country.”

Anyaoku however expressed the belief that the abject situation the country finds itself is reversible for possible restoration of peace and adequate security”The country can still be restored to greater peace, greater security, to a renewed sense of national unity, to greater political stability, and to a more assured pace of economic development.

“As we all know, there is an abundance of expert analyses and prescriptions of how to resolve Nigeria’s individual problems. “But the crux of my sub- mission is that considering our history over the last 63 years, to arrest the on- going deterioration of the situation in the country, and to achieve the desired transformation for the better, we need a system of government that not only addresses our diversity, but is also based on a Constitution that can correctly be described as a Nigerian people’s Constitution.

“Accordingly, I call on the Presidency in consultation with the National Assembly, instead of continuing to tinker with the 1999 Constitution, to acknowledge the urgent necessity of a new Constitution to be made by the people of Nigeria. “To this end, I invite the Federal Government to immediately embark on the following practical steps.

“First, convene a national Constituent Assembly of directly elected on a non-party basis representatives whose task would be to discuss and agree on a new Constitution for the Federal Republic of Nigeria taking into account the 1963 and the 1999 Constitutions as well as the recommendations of the 2014 national conference.

“The elected representatives should number 362 with 10 each from the existing 36 states and 2 from the FCT, and they should be assisted by 37 Lawyers drawn one each from the 36 states and the FCT.” In his remarks, the ABUAD Founder Baba- lola, who appreciated the convocation Lecturer for “a clear/coordinated lecture” stated he has been pleading to the Federal government for establishment of a new constitution to lift the country from predicament.

“After 30 years of pleading to the Federal Government for a new constitution, I now have an apostle in person of Anyaoku. “Nigeria is a country with a lot of wealth, but the wealth is in the hands of people believing the only lucrative business today is politics. “Unless we address the root cause of the problem, that mindset will still be there.

“We need to let them know that politics is to serve people, not to make money and we need a new constitution to do that. “I suggested we have a new constitution before the last election; can we continue like this? “Look at the multidimensional problem, until we change the constitution, we cannot have what a country should have,” he said.