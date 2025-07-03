Anyanwu’s Reinstatement: Damagun Is PDP’s Undertaker – Group

The National Alliance for Democratic Governance (NADG) has described the reinstatement of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a step towards the party’s “final burial.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, the group’s President and National Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema, said the outcome of the PDP’s 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting betrayed the South East geopolitical zone.

He likened the PDP’s treatment of the South East to a husband mistreating a loyal wife in favour of “wayward concubines.”

Ezema claimed that by reinstating Anyanwu, the PDP had effectively handed over its internal structure to individuals aligned with anti-party interests and external forces working to weaken the party.

“The reinstated National Secretary is one of the fronts of these external forces, led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whose ultimate goal is the destruction of the PDP,” he said.

According to him, the reinstatement gives such individuals control over key committees and structures that will oversee the party’s national convention — if it ever holds.

“The products of that convention will, in turn, shape the process that produces a presidential candidate — one who will likely be weak and incapable of challenging the APC in 2027, if the PDP even survives until then,” Ezema stated.

He argued that the PDP’s failure to address what he called the injustice meted out to the South East in 2023, and its refusal to respect the zone’s stance on the national secretary position, had now culminated in the party’s current internal collapse.

“With key leaders from the region already defecting and more likely to follow, the PDP’s disregard for the South East caucus will have far-reaching consequences,” the group warned.

Ezema concluded by stating that history will remember the PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, “as the man who presided over the final funeral rites of the party.”