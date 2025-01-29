Share

Following the heated confrontation between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye over the National Secretary position, security personnel have taken over the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the duo disagreement began on Wednesday when both party leaders arrived for a Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting at the PDP headquarters.

Tensions escalated during the closed-door session when an aide to Anyanwu reportedly forced Ude-Okoye out of the meeting, triggering chaos.

The incident quickly escalated into a verbal and physical confrontation between the supporters of both leaders.

READ ALSO:

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with shouting matches and attempts to disrupt the ongoing meeting.

To restore order and prevent further disturbances, a joint team of security operatives, including soldiers, police officers, and civil defence personnel, intervened and took control of the premises.

The secretariat remains heavily guarded, with security officials ensuring the safety of party members and staff.

Authorities have called for calm among party stakeholders, urging them to resolve the leadership dispute amicably.

The clash between Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye further reflects the ongoing leadership struggles within the PDP.

Share

Please follow and like us: