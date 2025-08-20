Anyanwu: The New Light Exhibition Explores Intersection Of Human Destiny, Cosmic Forces

Awareness about new understandings of humanity and connecting with ancestral roots will bring together various artists for an exhibition that also engages process of healing, restoring collective and personal equilibrium.

Organised by Art Bridge Project, and titled ‘Anyanwu: The New Light’, the group exhibition, which is showing from September 6-28, 2025, at National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, presents a multisensory experience and intergenerational convergence centered around the intersection of human destiny, cosmic forces and the metaphysical philosophies embedded in Igbo cosmology.

Emmah Mbanefo, Chinwe Uwatse, Obi Okigbo, JC Bright, Mobolaji Otuyelu, and Chiagoziem Orji are the exhibiting artists of Anyanwu: The New Light. The exhibition brings together a diverse range of artists working across multiple mediums and reclaiming marginalised narratives surrounding Africa’s ancestral legacy and history.

In his curatorial note, the curator of the exhibition, Tony Agbapuonwu stated that Mbanefo presents a sculpture rooted in Onitsha ethnography and functions as a treasure box for invoking the ancestral spirit. Agbapuonwu noted that Uwatse draws from her affinity with the traditional uli designs to offer a social commentary on the Nigerian Civil War and the ethos of womanhood.

“Okigbo stages an artistic intervention for African artefacts frozen in the collection of Western museums, while reflecting on the ancestral legacy and knowledge systems embedded in these objects,” Agbapuonwu said of Okigbo’s works. For Bright, the curator explained the artist’s new body of work from Erigwara series that explores the Igbo tradition of food-sharing as a gesture of communion, memory, and kinship.

Agbapuonwu captured Otuyelu’s engagement with the notion of sankofa to create a life-size claypot as a vessel of remembrance and connecting with Mother Earth, alluding to women’s role as nourishers and the healing energy of nature.

And for Orji, the curator mentioned the artist’s strength in channeling the electrical charge and rhythmic force of Igbo dance and masquerades to create digital paintings where each dancer embodies their Chi (guardian angel) as their spiritual force. In his comment on the exhibition, art patron and monarch His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni Agbogidi, Obi of Onitsha explained the the national patriotism part of the group show.

“Anyanwu: The New Light embodies the transformation we collectively seek in envisioning a new Nigeria and building upon the wisdom of our ancestors,” the monarch stated. “This exhibition provides a fertile platform for shifting our mindsets towards seeing art through life and life through art.”

Agbapuonwu assured that the exhibition is an invitation to step beyond the Europeanized worldview and organised religion that limits direct access to different realms of consciousness and controls our notion of African art. He cited its focus on the connection between spirituality and mysticism, and the role of art and creativity in the preservation and transmission of ancestral history.

“To transcend the physical exhibition, Anyanwu: The New Light culminates in the creation of archival resources, including a book-catalogue, compiling the artistic works, research findings, and reflections from artists, scholars, curators and historians,” Agbapuonwu highlighted the core values of the exhibition.

“The publication is complemented with a short-film documentary about Igbo cosmology and the importance of cultural presentation in today’s world. The entire project is a celebration of the Igbo worldview, while reflecting the broader cultural matrix of Nigeria and Africa.”

Excerpts from Agbapuonwu’s Curatorial Note: “The exhibition reminds us of the need to be progressively freed from tribal prisons, gender prisons, race prisons, and all kinds of prisons we have inside our heads and our consciousness. It is a portal to break down Eurocentric conventions and envision ourselves as co-creators of our world.

It further raises the question: to what extent can repatriation of an especially significant object help reinforce the cultural identity of an indigenous community which has suffered under colonial structures?” The exhibition is supported by the partners such as Ime-Obi Onitsha, National Commission for Museums and Monuments Nigeria (NCMM), Adegbola Art Projects, and National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC).

Agbapuonwu tracked the journey of Anyanwu… to 2024 during his research on modern Nigerian artists such as Aina Onabolu, Akinola Lasekan, Ben Enwonwu, Uche Okeke, Demas Nwoko, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Yusuf Grillo, and members of the Zaria Art Society.

He recalled appreciating “the energy and ideology of their works,” which he said inspired him, particularly “by how these master artists and their influential works embodied the notion of flux and fragility, conjuring the emotional tension of Nigeria’s transition to a sovereign nation.”