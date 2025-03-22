Anyanwu: Supreme Court faults interference of judiciary in domestic affairs of PDP

Share

The Supreme Court yesterday faulted the interference of the judiciary in the domestic affairs of political parties.

The judgement of the apex court was premised on the decision of the Court of Appeal and High Court in Enugu, which removed Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A five member panel of the apex court in a unanimous decision consequently nullified the said judgement.

The high court had while ruling on a suit that was brought before it by a member of the PDP, Aniagu Emmanuel, removed Anyanwu as the national scribe of the party.

The decision of the trial court was subsequently upheld by the appellate court which recognised Chief Udeh-Okoye Enemchukwu as Senator Anyanwu’s replacement.

The appellate court held that Anyanwu’s continued stay in office as National Secretary was in breach of PDP’s Constitution, having contested and emerged as the party’s candidate in the governorship election that was held in Imo State last year.

Not satisfied with the judgements, Anyanwu approached the Supreme Court to set them aside.

Delivering its judgement in the matter, Justice Uwani Abba-Aji held that the two lower courts were wrong to have meddled in an internal affair of the PDP.

It held that the party has its own dispute resolution mechanisms embedded in its constitution.

The apex court, in its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Jamilu Tukur, stressed that the judiciary would only intervene, when a political party is accused of sidelining its own laws and regulations.

He further held that it is not the duty of courts to involve itself in the leadership selection process of political parties but to ensure adherence to due process, equity, justice, fairness and the rule of law.

Besides, the Supreme Court noted that the plaintiff, Aniagu Emmanuel, whose substantive suit led to Anyanwu’s removal, failed to establish his locus standi (legal right) to institute the action.

Consequently, it vacated the judgments of the two lower courts for want of jurisdiction to entertain the dispute surrounding the office of a National Secretary in the PDP.

Saturday Telegraph recalled that the Board of Trustees (BOT), and the National Working Committee (NWC), of the PDP, had earlier endorsed Chief Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary of the party, in line with the judgements the apex court vacated on Friday

Anyanwu had rejected the decisions of the BOT and NWC, insisting that the position was the subject of a pending litigation.

On his part, Chief Udeh-Okoye, in a recent process he filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, maintained that Senator Anyanwu had ceased to be the National Secretary of the PDP.

He told the court that though Senator Anyanwu was elected at a National Convention the party held on October 30, 2021, for a four-year tenure.

He, however, lost the position after he was nominated as candidate of the party for the governorship election that was held in Imo State in 2023.

