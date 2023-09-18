Anyanwu: S’East Summit not clashing with Igbo Day 2023

The organisers of the South East Governors’ Forum Summit on Security and Economy have denied the report that the summit is designed to clash with the Igbo Day 2023 celebrations – Igbo Kunie.

The summit is scheduled to be held in Owerri, Imo State capital, on September 28 to 29, while the Igbo Day 2023 celebration is scheduled to be held the same period in Enugu, Enugu State capital.

The chairperson of the summit, Senator Chris Anyanwu, said both events are mutually complementary and have the approval and support of all the South East governors and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The five South East governors will jointly declare the Summit open on September 28 and prominent members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Ime-Obi will also play significant roles.

While the summit on security and economy, the first of its kind on a region-wide scale since 1999, is promoted by the governors, the Igbo Day is the remit of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Though both events are scheduled to hold the same dates, they have different time schedules and, therefore, do not clash.

The summit will open each day at 10 am at the Landmark Event Centre, while the Igbo Day is scheduled to commence at 4 pm on September 28, with a public lecture to be delivered by the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Onah.

September 29, which is the day the highest number of Ndigbo were killed in the horrendous 1966 pogrom, will be commemorated with a cultural match past by Ohanaeze states, a display of local crafts, special delicacies native to various parts of Igbo land, a display of Igbo indigenous technology and traditional chants.

In Owerri, on the same day, September 29, the summit will dissolve into breakout sessions where participants will have more detailed discussions in smaller groups to enrich the report of the summit.

One of the organisers who pleaded anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media on the upcoming events, said: “At the syndicate level, summit participants will be temporarily disaggregated to give meaning to all the issues raised at the summit. These breakout sessions will afford participants the opportunity to have more detailed discussions in smaller groups.

“The idea is that during these sessions, participants will complete sundry activities by listening to and dissecting presentations made the previous day in order to arrive at actionable agenda for the socio-economic and political renaissance of the region.”

Anyanwu’s statement on Sunday affirmed that all arrangements have been concluded to host the Summit as scheduled and reassured that both events complement rather than antagonize each other.

“We refer to our letter inviting you to the above Summit and are pleased to confirm to you that arrangements have been concluded to host the Summit.

“The hosts of the Summit, Their Excellencies, the Governors of Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu States are looking forward to your attendance and participation in the activities of the Summit on the 28th and 29th.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no conflict or clash between the South East Governors’ Forum Summit on Security and Economy and Igbo Day 2023.

“Both events are mutually complementary and have the approval and support of all the South East Governors and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“The programmes of both events have been structured to accommodate the schedules of Their Excellencies the South East Governors, the Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, and all individuals who have roles to play in both events.

“As we look forward to welcoming you in Owerri on the 28th, please accept our warm regards.”

The Summit is hosted by Barrister Peter Mbah, Enugu State Governor; Senator Hope Uzodimma, Imo State Governor; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State Governor; Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor; and Francis Nwifuru, Governor of Ebonyi State.