March 21, 2025
March 21, 2025
Anyanwu Reinstated As PDP National Secretary

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Nigeria reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph reports that the apex Court in a unanimous judgment of a five-member panel announced the reinstatement of Anyanwu.

The Supreme Court noted that the matters bordering on the leadership or membership of a political party is its internal affair and should not be the business of a Court.

‎‎The court proceeded to set aside the decision of Appeal Court, Enugu Division which on 20 December 2024 affirmed the removal of Anyanwu by a Federal High Court in Enugu.

Supreme Court held the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to have heard the matter instituted by Aniagwu Emmanuel.

