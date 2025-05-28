Anyanwu Insists On PDP Secretary Role, Demands Apology

Share

The embattled National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has vowed to remain in office, insisting that he is on the side of the law.

Speaking during a media interaction on Wednesday, Anyanwu also demanded an apology from the party for the “psychological trauma” he has suffered due to what he described as “unnecessary media blackmail and insults.”

“There is no vacancy in the office of the PDP National Secretary,” he declared, explaining that in 2023 he officially informed the party of his decision to contest an election and subsequently took a leave of absence. According to him, he also notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), designating his deputy to act in his absence.

He accused PDP Vice Chairman (South East), Ali Odefa, of being behind efforts to oust him, but maintained that he would not step down before the end of his four-year tenure.

“I wonder how my office will endanger anybody. By December, my tenure will elapse — if I choose not to return. So, why not let sleeping dogs lie?” he asked.

Anyanwu stressed that if he were to vacate his position, the replacement must come from Imo State, as per party zoning arrangements.

“I was elected at the national convention and I represent the entire country. It’s disheartening that the governor of Enugu State insists the position must go to Enugu, even when the state already has representation on the National Working Committee,” he said.

He stated that several PDP leaders had confirmed with INEC that he remains the legally recognized National Secretary.

“The Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, the National Chairman, and even the Legal Adviser have all gone to INEC, and INEC confirmed I am still the secretary,” he said.

Anyanwu also criticized party leaders for making divisive public comments that, in his view, are damaging the PDP’s image.

“Instead of addressing issues that build the party, they say things that destroy and demarket the party. And then they accuse the Minister of FCT because he’s my friend.

“I won’t tolerate being ridiculed. Every position people hold now will expire soon, and we’ll all meet again, probably at the airport lounge,” he added.

He concluded by noting that, regardless of his position, he remains a member of the party’s caucus, Board of Trustees (BoT), and National Executive Committee (NEC).

