Political upheaval has returned to the Wadata Plaza, the National Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as the Samuel Anyanwu and Taminu Turaki-led factions prepare to hold their separate meetings at the same venue in a showdown over legitimate control of the party.

Presently, there is heavy deployment of Police, Officers of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and other security personnel around the Zone 5 Secretariat, with a handful of supporters of the two factions drumming and singing close to the Secretariat.

New Telegraph reports that as of the time of filing this report, some of those invited by the Anyanwu faction for its NEC meeting had started arriving at the Secretariat.

Anyanwu himself arrived at the Secretariat around 8.50 am and went straight to his office.

READ ALSO:

As at 9.27, Kabiru Turaki’s loyalists were yet to arrive at the Secretariat, but rumours are rife that they are heading to the Secretariat.

Anyanwu, while speaking to reporters he invited the security agents around the Secretariat, adding that it is the usual practice to invite security agents whenever the party is holding a NEC meeting because of the expected turnout.

He said: “I wrote to the security agencies and INEC on the 14th November informing them of the NEC/BoT meeting scheduled for today. I am the National Secretary of the party, and my tenure runs till December 8.

When reminded of the plan by the Turaki-led group to hold an NWC at the Secretariat, he said We are going to our meeting and we do not expect any intruder. He is coming to hold a meeting here, as what?