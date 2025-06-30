Anyanwu: Confusion In PDP Over Scheduled NEC Meeting

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are still divided over the meeting scheduled today, which may likely take a decision on the future of the party.

As at press time, it is not yet known if the party is going ahead with scheduled National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting or the expanded caucus, which the acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum said will hold in place of the NEC meeting.

Yesterday, Damagum convened the National Working Committee (NWC), which was reportedly attended by seven members, including Senator Samuel Anyanwu who the acting National Chairman said has been reinstated as National Secretary.

Anyanwu in a notice issued at the end of the meeting, said the NWC has agreed to hold a special Expanded National Caucus meeting today at the PDP National Secretariat by 2 PM.

Those invited are statutory members of National Caucus, deputy national officers, members of Board of Trustees (BoT), state chairmen, members of PDP National Assembly caucus, former NWC members who are still in the party, national exofficio members PDP former governors who are still in the party and all immediate past gubernatorial candidates, still in the party.

But the other group of the NWC led by Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, also met yesterday and decided that NEC meeting, which was scheduled by party leaders at the last NEC meeting on May 27, will hold.

At a press conference which was held under tight security, and was attended by nine NWC members, the group said there was no provision for special expanded caucus in PDP’s constitution.

Arapaja who read the text of the press conference said by virtue of section 31(3) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), no organ, group or officer of the party has the power to alter, change, vary, veto or convert the already convened NEC meeting.

He said: “Contrary to a purported notice being circulated on the social media suggesting that the 100th NEC meeting has been converted to a Special Expanded National Caucus meeting, the NWC states in clear terms that the said notice did not emanate from the PDP and should be disregarded.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 30 of the Constitution of the PDP is unambiguous in providing for a National Caucus for the party with its composition, functions and meetings clearly spelt out, leaving no room for any form of expansion.

“The suggestion, proposal or announcement for a ‘Special Expanded National Caucus meeting’ is therefore unconstitutional and cannot take any decision for the PDP being not a recognised organ or body in the PDP.”