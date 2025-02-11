Anyanwu And PDP Govs’ Error Of judgement: A Threat To Rule Of Law, Democracy

Share

The call by PDP Governors Forum for the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), to put machinery in motion for the implementation of the Enugu Court of Appeal judgement in favour of SDK Udo Okoye to resume as National Secretary of the party, despite an appeal to the Supreme Court and a stay of execution obtained by Senator Samuel Samdaddy Anyanwu, has raised eyebrows and sparked debate within and outside the party.

The call was contained in the communiqué of their meeting in Asaba Delta State on January 31, 2025 It’s essential to understand the context of this development.

Senator Anyanwu had obtained a stay of execution, from the Court of Appeal in Abuja against the Enugu Court of Appeal judgement.

The Abuja court had granted an order directing both parties to maintain status quo ante bellum which effectively restrained Udo Okoye from assuming office as National Secretary.

Additionally, Samuel Samdaddy Anyanwu has also appealed the judgement at the Supreme Court.

However, the PDP Governors’ Forum has now asked that Udo Okoye be allowed to resume office, citing reasons that are not entirely clear.

This move has been perceived as a challenge to Senator Anyanwu’s legal victory and has raised questions about the party’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and democracy.

The PDP Governors’ decision can be seen as an error of judgement, a threat to the rule of law and democracy.

It is being perceived as disrespecting the legal process and undermining the authority of the court.

It’s crucial for the party to respect the legal decisions and processes, even if they are not in their favour.

Moreover, this development may create divisions within the party, as some members may see the governors’ decision as an attempt to override the legal system.

This could lead to internal conflicts and power struggles, ultimately weakening the party’s position.

To understand the implications of the court’s ruling, it’s essential to examine the concept of status quo bellum. “Status Quo Ante Bellum” is a Latin phrase that translates to “the state of things before the war.”

In a broader sense, it refers to the state of affairs before a conflict, dispute, or significant event. In legal and diplomatic contexts, Status Quo Ante Bellum is often used to describe a situation where parties are required to maintain the situation as it existed before a conflict or dispute arose.

This can include:

1. Maintaining territorial boundaries

2. Preserving existing power structures

3. Continuing current practices or policies

4. Avoiding actions that could escalate the conflict.

The purpose of maintaining the Status Quo Ante Bellum is to:

1. Prevent further conflict or escalation

2. Allow for negotiations or mediation to resolve the dispute

3. Preserve the pre-conflict situation until a resolution is reached.

In the context of the article, the Court of Appeal’s ruling to maintain the “Status Quo Ante Bellum” means that Senator Anyanwu should continue to function as National Secretary of the PDP, and Udo Okoye should not assume office, pending the final adjudication by the Supreme Court.

This maintains the situation as it existed before the conflict arose, allowing for the legal process to unfold without interference. One of the pillars of democracy is respect for the rule of law.

Anything to the contrary is an invitation to anarchy. The next logical and legal step to follow in this case is to await the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter.

In conclusion, the PDP Governors’ call for Udo Okoye to resume office despite the stay of execution obtained by Senator Anyanwu is a misstep that may have farreaching consequences for the party and democracy.

It’s essential for the party to prioritise respect for the rule of law and avoid actions that may be perceived as undermining the legal process.

