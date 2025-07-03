Anyansi Agwu Seeks Support For Sam Okwaraji U-16 Tournament

As preparations intensify for the inaugural Sam Okwaraji U-16 National Football Championship, First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu, has appealed to state governments and corporate bodies to lend their full support to the memorial tournament aimed at honouring the late Nigerian football icon.

Sam Okwaraji, a dedicated Nigerian international, tragically collapsed and died on the pitch during a 1989 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Angola at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. Over three decades later, a national youth football tournament is being organised in his memory, with a vision to promote grassroots football development and celebrate his patriotic legacy.

Speaking on the significance of the tournament, Anyansi Agwu, the former Chairman of Enyimba FC, emphasised the importance of government and private sector collaboration in ensuring the success of the event.

“The memorial football tournament coming more than three decades after the death of Okwaraji is a welcome development. It is targeted at grassroots football development, and there is an urgent need for governments at all levels and corporate Nigeria to support this noble project,” he stated.

He specifically called on governors in the South East region — Okwaraji’s home zone — to play a prominent role in supporting the initiative, describing it as both a tribute to a national hero and an opportunity to nurture emerging football talent.

“I want to particularly appeal to all South East states, philanthropists, and the corporate community to rally behind this initiative. The tournament will commence with zonal competitions across the six geopolitical zones, culminating in a final round-robin stage involving 12 qualifying teams,” Anyansi explained.

He further noted that beyond talent discovery, the championship will foster national unity and friendship among young players from different parts of the country.

“The NFF is placing strong emphasis on grassroots football development as a critical step towards revamping our football. Countries like South Africa and Morocco are reaping the benefits of significant investment in youth programmes — Nigeria must follow suit. Supporting the Sam Okwaraji tournament is a step in that direction,” he concluded.

The Sam Okwaraji U-16 National Championship is expected to commence later this year, serving both as a talent discovery platform and a powerful tribute to a footballer who gave his life in service to the nation.