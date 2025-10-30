New Telegraph

October 30, 2025
Anyanacho Wins Nigeria’s First World Taekwondo Bronze In 20 Years

Africa’s number one in the -67kg category, Elizabeth Anyanacho of Nigeria has made history by clinching a bronze medal at the ongoing World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China.

The feat guarantees Nigeria its first World Taekwondo Championship medal in two decades, marking a remarkable comeback for the nation on the global stage.

Anyanacho, delivered a stellar performance in the women’s -67kg category, defeating Uzbekistan’s Sobibronova O. in two fiercely contested rounds — 8–6 and 10–9, to book her place in the semi-finals.

This achievement comes at a time of renewed optimism within the Nigerian sports ecosystem, following the successful elections of new sports federation leaders, including the new president of the Nigerian Taekwondo Federation, Tayo Popoola.

