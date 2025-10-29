Anyanacho Ends Nigeria Medal Drought In Taekwondo

African number one in the -67kg category, Elizabeth Anyanacho of Nigeria has made history by clinching a bronze medal at the ongoing World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China.

The feat guarantees Nigeria its first World Taekwondo Championship medal in two decades, marking a remarkable comeback for the nation on the global stage.

Anyanacho delivered a stellar performance in the women’s -67kg category, defeating Uzbekistan’s Sobibronova O. In two fiercely contested rounds, 8–6 and 10–9, to book her place in the semifinals.

This achievement comes at a time of renewed optimism within the Nigerian sports ecosystem, following the successful elections of new sports federation leaders, including the new president of the Nigerian Taekwondo Federation, Tayo Popoola.

Speaking on the achievement, the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, commended Anyanacho for her resilience and excellence, describing the victory as a “powerful statement of Nigeria’s resurgence in global sports.”

“Elizabeth Anyanacho has reminded the world that Nigeria’s sporting spirit remains unbreakable. Her performance in China is not just a personal triumph but also a national victory that reflects the results of our renewed focus on athlete development and sports federation reforms.

This medal breaks a 20-year wait and signals a new era for Nigerian Taekwondo. We are incredibly proud of her and of the leadership now steering the federation toward greater heights.”

Taekwondo has joined a long list of intentional championships that Nigeria has excelled in this year, which includes cricket, basketball, arm wrestling, badminton, swimming, etc.