Anyam Nyor: A major security turnaround strategy in Benue State

On Saturday, 14th December, 2024, Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State, launched the Benue State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG) a 5,000-personnel security outfit, as well as a State Joint Task force (SJTF) code named “ANYAM NYOR”, comprising all the security apparatuses in the State, aimed at enhancing the safety of lives and property in the state.

When translated properly, Anyam Nyôr simply means “The Lion is Here”. Consequently, this initiative underscores the Governor’s administration’s commitment to addressing security challenges and fostering an environment conducive to development.

The establishment of ‘Anyam Nyôr’ is a strategic and critical response to the persistent security issues in Benue State, including communal clashes, banditry, killer herdsmen invasions, and other forms of criminality. By deploying 5,000 well-trained personnel, the BSCPG aims to complement existing security agencies, providing a robust framework for maintaining peace and order.

Prioritizing the safety of lives and property, Governor Alia’s administration, is laying the foundation for economic growth, social cohesion, and improved quality of life for its citizens.

Governor Alia has on several occasions emphasized that security is a top priority for his administration, recognizing that stability is essential for meaningful and sustainable development. The governor stated that the BSCPG was established by law to work alongside conventional security agencies, ensuring a comprehensive approach to tackling security challenges.

To further bolster security efforts, the Governor announced the donation of 100 Hilux security vans and 600 special combatant motorcycles to facilitate the operations of the BSCPG and the Joint Security Task Force. This significant investment in security infrastructure, demonstrates the administration’s dedication to creating an environment where citizens can live, farm, work, and thrive without fear.

Governor Alia also mentioned plans to recruit an additional gallant and highly motivated 5,000 guards, bringing the total to 10,000, to further strengthen the state’s security framework. This represents the highest ever single donation made to a security outfit of this nature in the history of Benue state.

‘Anyam Nyôr’ is designed to operate in synergy with existing security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Navy, Police Force, Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps. This collaborative approach ensures a comprehensive and decisive response to security concerns across all local government areas in the state. The Joint Security Task Force, operating under ‘Operation Anyam Nyôr,’ will deploy personnel statewide to address security challenges effectively.

The primary objectives of ‘Anyam Nyôr’ include: crime prevention and control; community engagement; support to law enforcement; emergency response; among others. Equipped with mobility assets like security vans and motorcycles, ‘Anyam Nyôr’ is positioned to respond promptly to emergencies, thereby reducing response times and mitigating the impact of security incidents.

The initiative also sets a precedent for other states facing similar challenges, demonstrating that with political will, community involvement, and strategic investment, it is possible to create effective security solutions tailored to local contexts.

The launch event in Makurdi was attended by several prominent figures who endorsed the initiative, reflecting broad support across different sectors. In fact, in the process of delivering his speech, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, called in to congratulate the Governor on his dedicated efforts in securing the state, and assured of his full backing to the outfit. This message was delivered by the Governor, to the people.

The presence of the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje;Governor of Gombe State, Governor Hassan Dankwambo, and that of Yobe, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni; the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Iorzua Ayatse the fifth, The Och’Idoma; APC elders forum chairman in Benue state; Engr. Barnabas Gemade; the Police hierarchy, party leaders, traditional rulers, and other array of dignitaries, who all applauded the initiative, indicate that the outfit is a pacesetter.

For the Tor Tiv, the security outfit as “This is the first time Benue State is witnessing such achievement, and commitment in the area of security in the State, is commendable.

The state’s security outfit Anyam Nyôr, which represents smoking of criminals, and precision of ammunition, would go a long way in curbing the security challenges in the State, even as a giant stride of relocating the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), to their ancestral homes.

The blessings and endorsements from these dignitaries not only lend credibility to the ‘Anyam Nyôr’ initiative, but also encourage community acceptance and cooperation, which are vital for the success of any security operation.

The ‘Anyam Nyôr’ initiative is a significant milestone in Benue State’s quest for peace and security. With the backing of traditional leaders, political figures, and the community at large, it holds the promise of transforming the security landscape, ensuring that the guarantee of safety becomes a reality for all residents.

Donald Kumun, is the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media.

