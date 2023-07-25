Anya-Ndi-Igbo Mourns Catholic Priest Who Rallied Aid For Biafran Airlift

A socio-political and economic development-oriented organisation, Anya-Ndi-Igbo, has commiserated with the Holy Ghost Fathers Congregation among others over the death of Very Rev Fr Michael Dermot Doran.

Father Doran died on May 19 in Dublin. He was 88. He paved the way for private citizens to respond to crisis by coordinating Biafran airlift during the Nigerian Civil War.

Anya-Ndi-Igbo, in a condolence letter addressed to the Holy Ghost Fathers Congregation and signed by the chairman, board of trustees, Uma Eleazu; president, Chris Okoye; and secretary, Okey Nwadinobi; described Doran as a brother-in-need.

They said, “Ndi Igbo express our recognition of the brotherhood of all humans, of all races, creeds, and classes, in a number of aphorisms. Three prominent ones are Nwa bu nwa Ora – All humans are kith and kin; Nwanne di na Mba – Brethren are everywhere you go; Metu mara Ibe – Neighbour is known in Adversity.

“On behalf of Ndi Igbo, everywhere, we condole you on the recent death of our brother-in-need, Very Reverend Father Michael Dermot Doran.

“Father Doran was posted on Mission to the Igbo country in Nigeria in 1961, following his Priestly Ordination on July 16 of that year, and accepted us as his people, even though he was born Irish, confirming that Nwa bu nwa ora.

Living out the Motto of the Holy Ghost Fathers Congregation, also known as the Spiritans, One heart and one spirit, Fr. Michael fulfilled, among our people, in his pastoral work, the Prophesy of Isaiah, son of Amoz (Isaiah Chapter 61 verse 1, NIV).

“Anointed a Priest, Father Dermot proclaimed the good news to the poor; bound up the brokenhearted; proclaimed freedom for captives; and release from darkness for the prisoners in Igboland from 1961 to 1970.

“In his missionary work, among our people, Ndi Igbo, Reverend Father Doran confirmed that Nwanne di na Mba. By mobilising resources from Christians in Ireland, the UK, Continental Europe and North America, the Holy Ghost Fathers, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Sisters, the Church Missionary Society, the Methodists, the Baptists and others, helped Ndi Igbo to embrace the world into which colonial adventurers threw them, unprepared. Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha; Holy Ghost College, Owerri; Methodist College, Uzuakoli; and Baptist College, Obinze; Mission hospitals at Adazi, Iyi-Enu, Uzuakoli, Oji-River and Emekuku are a few of the enduring gifts of love that the Missionaries used to bring Light, Liberty and Healing to our people.

“Father Doran lived the prayer of our High Priest, Jesus Christ, Who prayed (John 17:20-21, NIV) ‘also for those who will believe in me through their message, that all of them may be one’. From 1968, he became Ecumenical, under the Joint Church Aid of Roman Catholic, Protestant and Jewish groups, to collect supplies of food and medicine and transport them by air into blockaded Biafra (the Dot in a Circle). In Fr. Doran’s own words, in 1969, the partner Churches ‘mightn’t be agreed on theology — but are agreed on bread.’ ‘fantastic example of ecumenism.’

“So, to the World Council of Churches,

CARITAS International, the Spiritans, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the pilots of Jesus Christ Airlines, the Doran family and to the memory of Very Reverend Father Michael Dermot Doran, Anya-Ndi-Igbo say, dalu, kaa, unu emela, maka na Metu mara Ibe.”