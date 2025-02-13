Any Woman Supporting 2Face Is A Witch – Uche Maduagwu

Share

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has weighed in on the ongoing divorce saga between Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face and Annie with his new lover, Natasha Osawuru.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Maduagwu slammed women supporting 2Face, describing them as witches.

He further criticized 2Face, saying he’s not a good married man.

According to him, “A good married man will never propose marriage to another lady in public while his wife is allegedly not feeling fine and going through a lot.”

He wrote, “Any woman supporting what 2Baba is doing to Annie is a Witch.” Uche Maduagwu’s position on the matter has sparked reactions from Nigerians, who supported his claims. @nchofa_k wrote, “Well spoken Uche ❤️ @talktoyossy stated, “Only good people have empathy and think deeply about things. They don’t like to rubbish anyone. So she will believe him when he says he loves her? @djreeves_uk8701 said, “May 2Face Innocent allegedly never happened to any of our sisters in the hood. Amen. ❤️

