Any Nation That Fails To Prioritize Education Can’t Help Witness Growth – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, submitted that any nation that fails to accord priority to the education sector is bound to fail.

He made this known while commissioning multi million naira newly renovated and fully-equipped Chemistry and Biology Laboratories, generously donated by Dr Adefisayo Oduwole of 1976 Set of African Church Grammar School Senior to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the school, held at the school premises, Apata Ganga in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Obasanjo stressed that there is no end to learning, hence the need to invest in education while charging well-to-do in the society to emulate the benefactor in order to improve the standard of education in Nigeria.

He said, “What we are doing here today is unique. It is something that we should popularize so that we can encourage others to do likewise.

“So, I will just start by thanking God Almighty for this day. For this opportunity, for the enablement and for a thoughtfulness of Oduwole who has gathered all old students together.

“I am a lover of education, otherwise what would I be doing at age of 80 pursing the PhD.

“But because I believe there is no end to learning and the more educated you are the better you are. And the day you stop learning, then you start dying. And any investment in education is worthy.

“What you are doing is very laudable and I hope we will have more of 1976 Set that will do more for the school because the quality of education can only improve by the standard of environment under which people are educated.

“If you want to have ghetto education, educate your children in the ghetto. If you want to have quality education, educate them in the quality field.

“When he (Oduwole) invited me, and you may not know, he is one of the few people, apart from God, that is still keeping me alive today because he is my doctor.

“And as you have heard, he looks after my heart and whoever looks after your heart is next to your God.

“What you have done is very commendable, and I believe he should be celebrated so that we can encourage others.

“In a country like Nigeria, and in a situation like we are doing, there are many areas that are dying in the education sector.

“You decided to enhance the laboratory so that the quality of education particularly science and technology can be improved. You have done well,” he stated.

The former president, therefore, advised the school principal to see to the security and maintenance of the newly refurbished facilities.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Segun Olayiwola, represented by Zonal Director, Ibadan Zonal Educational Inspectorate 3, Mrs Latifat Jimoh, said over the years, public-spirited individuals, organizations, philanthropists have advanced public schools in the state by complimenting government efforts in both academics and infrastructural developments.

He said, “They have significantly contributed renovating school buildings, befitting libraries, providing essential facilities such as students rest rooms; supply of computers, and even enjoy security services within our educational institutions for this contributions, the present administration in the state holds this gratitude”.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor of Adeleke University, Osun State, Dr Deji Adeleke, commended Oduwole for giving back to his school, and urged other philanthropists in the society to always remember their Alma Mata.

In her welcome address, the Principal of the school, Mrs Mojisola Tiamiyu, who appreciated the 1976 Set for the gesture, charged the current students of the school to emulate the spirit of the alumni and give back when they occupy various positions across the world.