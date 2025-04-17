Any Married Woman Who Puts Password On Her Phone Is A Sex Worker – Lege Miame

Share

Nigerian Yoruba actor and matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, better known as Lege Miami, has asserted that any married woman who has a password on her phone is a sex worker.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, Lege Miame argued that no married woman has the right to put passwords on their phones because their husbands have password on their phones.

He, however, insinuated that women who are not ready to remove passwords from their phones should leave the marriage.

READ ALSO:

Lege said; “Any housewife that has password on her phone is a prostitute. If a married woman can be putting password on her phone, she is a prostitute.

“So because your husband has his phone passworded, you too want to put yours as well? You are not ready for marriage. You can pack your load and leave the house. Quote me!”

Share