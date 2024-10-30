Any Giving That Involve Camera Has Different Agenda – Tomama

Share

Popular comedienne, Tomama has opined that any act of service that involves camera has a different agenda.

Tomama made this known while highlighting how people use philanthropy to disguise some of their wrongdoings.

In a post via her Instagram page, she noted that one of the fastest ways to get on the good side of Nigerians is gift-giving, adding that a lot of people would do philanthropic works, and ensure to capture it on camera for the world to see.

When things like these are done by a person, no matter what he or she has done, people find it difficult to fault the person. She said: “You see Nigerians eh, to deceive them & gain their love just pretend to be a Help the poor, do back to back giveaway, help clear some hospital bill, & don’tforget to publicize it while at they never forget to though W) & Boom… you’re loved and you can do no wrong in the poor masses eyes, even if you k’ somebody them go defend you. Ps: To me any good when camera don involve get own agenda” See post below:

