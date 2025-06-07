Any Attempt To Sabotage Presidency’ll Be Resisted – Osun Group

Share

The Osun Leaders of Thought, a socio-political group in Osun State, has issued a strong warning against alleged attempts to undermine President Bola Tinubu, declaring that any effort to sabotage the presidency from the state will be firmly resisted.

The group emphasized, “Tinubu is our son, and we will not tolerate any individual or group undermining the Presidency.”

Condemning a recent call by the factional leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, for the impeachment of President Tinubu, the group described the remark as “unacceptable and unpatriotic,” especially at a time when Nigeria is undergoing significant reforms and geopolitical realignments.

In a statement signed by its press officer, Adekunle Adebayo, the group also criticized former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola for allegedly aligning with anti-Tinubu elements.

They advised him to reconcile with the President or follow the more measured political paths of former Governors Kayode Fayemi and Babatunde Fashola.

Meeting in Iwo on Saturday, the group noted that President Tinubu has not committed any impeachable offense and is instead tackling longstanding national challenges.

They cited tough but necessary decisions such as the removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate reforms as evidence of Tinubu’s commitment to long-term national stability.

The group urged the Osun State Ministry of Local Government to caution Oba Olaitan, warning that he must not be allowed to “desecrate the office of the President with unfair attacks.”

They called for the monarch to be brought to order and cautioned against his being used to destabilize the nation.

Regarding Aregbesola, the group said his political feud with the President could still be resolved amicably.

“He cannot afford to be an instrument of attack against the President. Aligning with opposition coalitions and hosting Atiku are risky moves that may politically backfire,” they warned.

They further urged Aregbesola’s family to intervene, cautioning that his confrontational approach could lead to political isolation.

“If the centre and Abere respond, he stands no chance of prevailing or even surviving politically. We advise him to act wisely and avoid decisions driven by anger or ego.”

Reaffirming their commitment, the group declared full support for President Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke, calling both men “critical to Osun’s and Nigeria’s development.” They concluded, “We will defend and promote them. This is an Osun, Yoruba, and Southern agenda.”

