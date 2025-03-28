Any APC Guber Aspirant Can Defeat Soludo –Umenzekwe

Share

Chief Modestus Umenzekwe is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on various national issues, including the forthcoming governorship primary election in Anambra State and the trial of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu

What is your take on the state of the nation vis-a-vis the performance of the APC-led Federal Government?

When President Bola Tinubu was sworn in and he said, fuel subsidy is gone, some people started calling him all sorts of names.

He was not deterred; he went ahead and announced other policies for the betterment of this country, and I did say that time that a patient dog eats the fattest bone.

Those policies are beginning to yield results. I equally said that time that before you see a mansion standing, there must have been a very good foundation. So, the President took time to lay a very good foundation, and that is why you are seeing the building standing. I am not surprised that dialysis price has crashed, fuel price crashing.

Prices of food items are also crashing, and all that. I am not surprised because I know it would happen based on the policies of the President Tinubu. He made it clear that the poor must breathe and that is where we are heading to. So, there is hope of light at the end of the tunnel.

One of the stalwarts of the APC, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, recently dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Is this an indication of crisis in the APC?

APC is not in crisis, and God willing, we will never be in crisis. Defection is a normal occurrence in party politics; El-Rufai may have his reasons, he may have played a big role in Tinubu’s emergence as president, it does not mean that he cannot defect if he so wished.

I have not discussed with him to be in a position to tell you the reason behind his defection but everybody is free to defect to any party he wishes. So, it is not about crisis, after all he was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he moved to Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and from there to APC, and now to SDP.

It is his constitutional right to defect. I respect him as a Nigerian, and I respect him for whatever role he played in the last presidential election, but then, he has the right to make political decisions that he thinks will favour him. I don’t see any problem with that.

There is this belief that members of the APC are being planted in the oppositions parties in order to destabilise them. How true is that?

I don’t respond to claims that cannot be substantiated. But if anyone is talking about the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, he made it clear that he is a member of PDP but cannot refuse an assignment given to him by the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu is the president of everybody, so he has the right to give any Nigerian an assignment. I don’t see why people are after Wike, he is a member of the PDP even though he is in Tinubu’s government. Wike is serving Nigeria as directed by the President.

If you talk about Labour Party; they have their rules and we have nothing to do with the party. If APC is capable of planting people in different political parties, it then shows that we are acceptable in every political party.

It also means that their houses are not in order. Seven aspirants will contest the APC governorship primary election to determine the party’s candidate for the Anambra governorship poll that will hold later in the year. How do you see the process so far?

For now, I can say so far so good. I must congratulate the National Working Committee of the APC led by Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, I also congratulate the subnational chairman, Sir Basil Ejidike and his team because the process has been seamless and devoid of rancour. Each of the aspirants was given the opportunity to address the state chapter of APC.

They have been screened, given certificate of clearance and all that, so the next thing is the primary election. By the time one of them emerges as the candidate, it will be a walk over come November 8 election.

How do you see the quality of your aspirants because whoever emerges will face an incumbent governor as well as the candidates of other parties that are also formidable in the state?

In a football team, three is what is called first eleven, and I can tell you that the seven aspirants, who will contest the primary election are our first eleven.

They are the movers and shakers of politics in Anambra State and Nigeria. They are known in every part of this country, and more so, they are people of impeccable character.

There will be no rancour after the primary and I am assuring you that we will unseat the present government in Anambra State in a free, fair and credible election

The aspirants have come out for us to choose among them. It is a difficult job, but we are going to surmount it. There is no cause for alarm; that is what we want, people can now choose, and when one is chosen, others will fall in line and work together to clinch victory on November 8.

As a chieftain of the APC, what is to the aspirants and their supporters as only one person will become the party’s flagbearer?

My advice is that once one of them is chosen which must happen, let others cooperate and work with the person selected because everybody cannot be governor, it is only one person.

Everybody cannot be the flagbearer, it is only one person, and from the way I see them, I believe they will do what I am calling for. Once one of them is chosen all of them will fall in line, because the day the National Working Committee visited Anambra State, if you were there, you could see the synergy, you could see those aspirants discussing as brothers.

That alone shows that there will be no rancour after the primary and I am assuring you that we will unseat the present government in Anambra State in a free, fair and credible election.

Will the APC adopt direct or indirect primary election to nominate its candidate?

That is the internal affair of the party. Both of them are good, but indirect is less cumbersome, it reduces crowd, everybody would not be involved. You start by electing delegates from the ward level until you get those that will finally vote for the aspirants.

That is the way I see it and I believe that is the way the national working committee sees it. However, any option they finally approve, we will have no problem with it.

The leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is still incarcerated, what advice do you have for the government on the issue?

Thie issue of Nnamdi Kanu is one issue I have continued to stress, and which Ndigbo have been talking about. We know it is not easy, but we should remain calm, follow the law in order to make sure that our brother is released.

So, I am still appealing to the Federal Government, to please, no matter what it is, release Nnamdi Kanu and I believe that the President, will find a political solution to the issue and get him released, I strongly believe that. I am an Igbo man and Nnamdi Kanu is our son.

All these court cases will not help out. Let him be released through a political arrangement and we will take him home, discuss with him and correct him on areas where he misfired.

Where he has gotten it right, we will support him. So, my position is: Let the Federal Government adopt a political approach and release him.

Do you think Nigerians should re-elect President Tinubu when the time comes in 2027 and why?

We are still in the second year of the administration and you are talking about 2027. However, for you not to think I am dodging the question, President Tinubu’s economic policies have started yielding fruits and those good fruits will make Nigerians to re-elect him in 2027 for a second tenure. So, my message to Nigerians is that they should exercise patience, be prayerful in whatever they are doing.

God will definitely bring us out of the woods because the economic challenge is affecting everybody. The challenges we are facing in Nigeria is the same thing all over the world; America is facing challenges; Britain is facing challenges. China and Russia are also facing challenges.

It is all over the world. Therefore, my appeal is that we must exercise patience and take life easy. Nigerians, particularly the youth, should be godly because, when you are godly, you have a settled mind. When you are godly, every other thing would be added onto you.

When you are godly, you will shun crime. When you are godly, you will be patient, and the patient dog, they say, eats the fattest bone. So, let us also be patient with the government, whether at the federal or subnational level, knowing fully well that they are working.

They are trying their best, so we should continue to pray for them and criticize them constructively. Let us not run this country down, let us not present Nigeria as a very bad country before the entire world because we don’t have another country than Nigeria. It is our responsibility to protect the image of Nigeria.

God has given us this country, so we should not destroy it. If anybody has done wrong, you call the person to order, but don’t condemn the whole country before the whole world. Above all, let us love one another, which is the summary of the total injunctions given to us by the Almighty God.

