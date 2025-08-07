‘Any Airline That Flies KWAM 1 Risks Losing Licence’- Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, issued a stern warning to all airlines operating in Nigeria, saying failure to comply with the no-fly ban on the popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, better known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM 1, risks its operating licence being withdrawn.

Keyamo gave this warning following the detailed reports and video evidence submitted by aviation agencies regarding the altercation involving KWAM 1 and the crew of a ValueJet aircraft on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister described the incident as a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides that could have resulted in serious fatalities.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NCAA had blacklist the musician from flying in Nigeria for six months amid the escalation of the incident.

He also faulted the pilot and captain of the aircraft for attempting to commence taxing procedures without confirming that the unruly passenger had been safely removed from the tarmac.

Speaking on the development, Keyamo acknowledged the NCAA’s decision to suspend the pilots but criticised the authority for not taking parallel action against the passenger.

“Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 have said, he CONSTANTLY moved his position on the tarmac to ACTUALLY BLOCK the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off. This is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE behaviour.

“The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here, which is akin to a hostage situation. “The actual video footage showing this recalcitrant behaviour is hereby attached.

"The actual video footage showing this recalcitrant behaviour is hereby attached."