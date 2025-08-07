Any Abia Politician Contesting Outside ADC Will Lose – Obinna

The Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia State, Comrade Don-Norman Obinna, has declared that any politician in the state who contests the 2027 general elections outside of the ADC will suffer a landslide defeat.

Speaking in Aba during a familiarisation meeting between the Coalition For the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), Abia South Senatorial Zone Chapter, and the ADC, Obinna asserted that his party is currently ahead of all others in Abia State as preparations for the 2027 polls intensify.

“If we want to be truthful, what is happening in Nigeria especially in Abia State is not fair to any of us. I don’t care who you are in this state. What I’m saying here is that anyone who refuses to join the ADC by 2027 will lose the election,” Obinna said.

“Whether you are the Governor, a Senator, a House of Representatives member, or a State Assembly member, if you are not in the ADC by 2027, you will lose. We are not here to grab power, but the reality is that anyone comfortable with the current situation in Nigeria is not truly a Nigerian.”

Obinna further revealed that by December 2025, the ADC would welcome more than five sitting governors and over 20 lawmakers at both the federal and state levels.

“The fear of ADC is the beginning of wisdom for some of those currently in power. They are aware they will soon be removed, and that’s why they’re spreading false narratives about crises in our party. But our national leadership is composed of experienced political figures who won’t be distracted by drowning politicians,” he said.

He claimed the ADC currently has over 50 million members nationwide, adding, “If you think the Labour Party has done well here, then you don’t yet know what true leadership looks like. Our strength lies in the streets, and our power comes from the people.”

Obinna also confirmed that COPDEM is now officially part of the ADC and will be fully represented in all party activities going forward.

In his remarks, the Abia State Chairman of COPDEM, Pastor Prince Solomon, explained that the organisation is committed to promoting good governance and democracy by continuously educating voters.

He said COPDEM had aligned with the ADC since early 2025 due to their shared ideology.

“Our national leadership, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of COPDEM, formed a synergy with ADC long ago. It didn’t start yesterday,” Solomon stated.

“As a pro-good governance body, we are interested in ensuring that credible and worthy individuals emerge in leadership roles. That’s why we’ve been given the Directorate of Mobilisation and Socio-Political Gathering within the ADC. We’re championing this cause across all 36 states.”

He emphasized the importance of the collaboration, adding, “We need our pride of place in this movement. We need each other to help liberate Nigeria.”