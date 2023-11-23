Anxiety Thrills Civil Servants As Govt Deducts Loan From Defaulters In Sokoto

Confusion in Sokoto State as some Civil Servants staged a peaceful protest over the deduction of November salaries by the state ministry of finance.

The aggrieved workers on Tuesday stormed the Sokoto State Ministry of Finance at Usman Faruk Secretariat to protest and table their complaints over the deduction.

The workers said they noticed the deduction of their salaries when they received credit alerts in November from banks on Monday and realised that a substantial amount was debited unnoticed.

Contacted on the issue, Alhaji Abba Muhammad Mu’alledi, the permanent secretary of the state ministry of finance explained the affected workers approached some financial institutions that include, Direct Credit popularly known as “Shape Shape”, Zen Van, and Log Book to access loan facilities, noted that some of them collected loan more than one from these institutions.

He further said their creditors approached the ministry being the guarantor and complained that workers who owed them had not serviced their debts in the last six months.

While in the course of the finance ministry investigation were furnished with proofs of default.

As a result of that the ministry swung into action by deducting the said loan from the source, and remitted to the concerned financial institutions.

He assured that the state ministry is not against workers accessing loan facilities as it is their choice and right.

He noted that the lesson learnt is that, this financial platform will be warehoused in such a way that, anyone owing Creditor A, will not be able to access the facility from Creditor B, until he or she pays off Creditor A.

Further stated that investigation also revealed that, deductions were actually affected in the salaries of the debtors but, a cartel siphoned the money instead, of remitting to the financial institutions in the twilight of the last administration.

However, the last may not have been heard on the scam as the affected workers have vowed to dig deep into the matter and fish out those who perpetrated the diversion of loans deducted from their salaries for the period under review.

Some of the affected workers, who spoke who prepared anonymity regretted the way the loan deduction was assumed.