Anxiety Over Tinubu’s Varsity Records Unwarranted –Maharaj Ji

The Living Perfect Master and founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has countered the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, viewing that his “anxiety” over the implication of the Illinois court’s decision regarding President Bola Tinubu’s university records was “unwarranted”.

Maharaj Ji said what was germane was whether or not President Tinubu graduated from Chicago State Univer- sity and that it pleased God to use Tinubu to put Nigeria back on its feet and make it the Jewel of Africa and pride of the black race.

The statement reads in part: “I have noticed a degree of what is totally unwarranted anxiety over the implication of the Illinois court’s decision regarding President Bola Tinubu’s university records but the simple truth is that there is absolutely nothing for anyone to be at all bothered about.