August 3, 2025
Anxiety Over Ojulari’s Job At NNPC Ltd

There was anxiety yesterday over the job of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr. Bayo Ojulari.

Rumours had been rife that he had resigned his appointment.

Although the circumstances surrounding the the alleged resignation were not clear, it was gathered that Ojulari was having some issues on the job, which security agencies were looking into.

At as at the time of filing this report, there was no official confirmation to his rumoured resignation.

But Presidency sources alleged that that ‘he had issues’. Our sources said: “There were alleged issues he had on the job, which some security agencies are looking into. But as at yesterday evening, Ojulari has not resigned nor been asked to resign. “

