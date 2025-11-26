Anxiety Over Alleged Fulani Herdsmen, Ijaw Militants Clash In Rivers

…Police Dismisses Clash

There is uneasy calm in Rivers State over an alleged clash between Fulani herdsmen and Ijaw Militants, who gained the upper hand after the herdsmen staged an attack in a plot and chased residents away from their houses.

Although some residents of Rivers, especially those in rural communities, have long had issues with Fulani herdsmen, who they accuse of using their cattle to destroy farmlands, as well as attack and harass farmers who dare complain about their activities.

In some communities in Etchie Local Government Area, residents have accused armed Fulani herdsmen of collecting “bush entry fee” from farmers wanting to enter their ancestral lands to farm, and sometimes robbing people of their possessions.

Aside from these issues, there has not been any report of Fulani herdsmen staging a planned coordinated attack on any community in Rivers or the threat of such an attack in the past.

But in the last 24 hours, there have been unconfirmed reports of a backlash of Fulani herdsmen attacks by Ijaw militants following a warning by former militant leader and Niger Delta activist, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, that he would confront and kill Boko Haram fighters who enter Port Harcourt for an operation.

In a viral video, Asari shared following the rising cases of killings and kidnappings in Kwara, he noted that his faith as a Muslim will not stop him from fighting back if attacked.

He said, “If Boko Haram comes to Port Harcourt, you know sey my business na to kill them. I dey Zamfara dey kill them, I dey Plateau dey kill them, I dey Niger dey kill them. If they come to Port Harcourt, my business is to kill them.

“This thing I’m telling you is raw. I’m not like those people who do sisi sisi, this and that, apologetic. I am a Muslim. If you come to fight me, I will kill you. That one is no compromise.”

But the Rivers State Police Command

has dismissed that there was no such clash, describing a video being circulated online over such a clash as false and misleading.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko (SP), in a statement, said that the command “has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media, falsely claiming Fulani herdsmen were attacked in Rivers State and were repelled by Ijaw youths.

She said that “Robust security measures are in place, including operational patrol teams, surveillance units, and tactical squads,” and advised the public to remain calm, be vigilant, and always verify information through official channels before sharing

“The Police Command wishes to state unequivocally that these claims and reports are entirely false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public”

The statement added: “The Command emphasises that there have been no incidents or reports of Fulani herdsmen attacks in any part of Rivers State. This fabricated narrative is a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to undermine the prevailing peace and stability in the State.

“We urge the public to disregard this misinformation and exercise restraint in sharing unverified content that could spark unnecessary tension or damage the State’s reputation.

“The Police Command is working in synergy with other security agencies, remains committed to protecting lives and property, preventing crime, and maintaining peace and order across Rivers State.”