Anxiety in Merged, Scrapped Agencies Over Possible Job Losses, Redundancy

There have been several reactions to the recent announcement of the resolve of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to implement the recommendations made by the Steve Oronsaye’s Panel, which recommended scrap and or merger of some government agencies and parastatals in the country. The essence of the recommendation by the Oronsaye Panel was to cut down the cost of governance and free funds for the execution of infrastructural projects for the benefit of the people.

Following the order for immediate implementation of the Report, the President has set up another panel chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, with a mandate to streamline the execution of the mandate within 12 weeks. Although, the government has assured that the merger and scrapping of some agencies would not lead to job losses, there are palpable fears in the civil service that job loss may be inevitable.

A top civil servant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, yesterday said: “I don’t know how the government intends to implement the Oronsaye’s Report which recommended merger and scrapping of some government parastatals and agencies without job loss. For instance, the heads of the scrapped or merged agencies must have to be redeployed and where such is not possible, they automatically lose their jobs.

“All the Directors and departmental heads of merged and scrapped agencies are going to suffer a similar fate. So, I doubt whether there won’t be job loss. There is anxiety among those top executives of the scrapped or merged agencies.” Another top civil servant in one of the affected agencies, who reacted on condition of anonymity, raised the fears of possible redundancy of some redeployed officials.

He said: “The fear of some top officials, especially directors in the affected agencies, is the possibility of their redundancy in their new office. “A departmental head posted to another agency, probably a bigger one, may not retain his original position. There’s the possibility of redundancy too. So, the Presidential order is not entirely cheering news to civil servants.”