Anxiety In Anambra South As 357 Delegates Decide Fate Of 6 Aspirants

There is growing anxiety in Anambra South Senatorial District chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the conduct of the party primary election in the area.

Deepening the anxiety is the dismissal of Governor Charles Soludo for an anointed candidate which according to the governor is totally undemocratic against the internal democracy of the party.

Meanwhile, a total of 357 three-man delegate would be voting at the said primary election in the seven local government areas of the District which has six aspirants in the justle for the ticket of the party.

Though a date for the primary election has not been fixed the governor has chosen to steer clear from supporting any of the aspirants which according to the National Publicity Secretary of APGA Mazi Ejimofor Opara stated that Gov Charles Soludo had no preferred candidate.

